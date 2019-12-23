Baking up a treat for hospice

Thomas the Baker has donated £2,000 to Martin House Hospice for children and young people from its green initiative to charge five pence for a carrier bag.

The bakery, which has 30 stores across Yorkshire and the North East, sets aside the money paid for any carrier bags within its stores and donates it to a range of local causes.

Martin House, based in Boston Spa, aims to provide family led care for children with life shortening conditions.

Rosie Mellor-Silvester, partnerships manager at Martin House, said: “Thank you so much to Thomas the Baker for their very generous donation of £2,000.

“This will have a direct impact on the lives of the children and young people with life-limiting conditions across Yorkshire whom we support.

“With support from organisations like Thomas the Baker we can continue to help families celebrate the very best in life, when faced with the very worst.”

Chris Chapman, who handed over the donation on behalf of Thomas the Baker, said: “Martin House is such a wonderful place and it’s always there for people when they need it.

“It can only continue to carry on its important work due to the donations it receives and so it was fantastic to be able to go and hand over the money raised in our stores.

“Although we always try and encourage people to reuse their bags, it is at least good to know that when bags are being purchased, the money adds up and can go and help people within our community when they need it most.”

Thomas the Baker is a family business, which has three generations of the Thomas family working within it.

Launched in Malton in North Yorkshire almost 40 years ago, the company now has its head office and main craft bakery in Helmsley.