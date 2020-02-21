Auction house on the move

An auction house that relocated to Ripon earlier this year has been inundated with entries for its opening sale at the end of the month.

Elstob & Elstob moved to new premises on the Ripon Business Park to meet a growing demand for its services in buying and selling high-quality antiques, fine art and objects of distinction.

This demand has been borne out by the record number of lots received for the inaugural sale, which features over 1,420 items – almost double the 800 lots registered for last year’s corresponding sale held at Bedale Hall.

Due to the large volume of consignments, the upcoming Ripon sale is being held over two days on Saturday February 29 and Sunday March 1, rather than the usual single date.

The sale features some of the finest antiques, jewellery and fine art in the region and includes a wide selection of period furniture, clocks, paintings, silver and ceramics. There are also specialist sections for wine and spirits, tribal art, militaria, angling and model rail.

“We are delighted with the quality and quantity of lots that have been coming in over the last few weeks,” said David Elstob, who runs the auction house with his wife Beth.

“Our new home gives us far more space to accommodate this rapid growth with a spacious modern saleroom, ample storage facilities and plenty of free parking.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and old customers over the two sale days.”