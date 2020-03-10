Pedometer eating pig sparks unusual Bramham farm fire

Fire crews were called out to an unusual incident when pigs eating a pedometer led to a fire on a farm near Bramham.

After putting the blaze out, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service discovered the cause of the fire was a battery-powered pedometer - used to prove a pig is free range - which had been eaten by the other pigs.

The service tweeted that Tadcaster and Knaresbororough fire crews attended the fire to four pig pens on Saturday afternoon.

No animals were harmed but the cause of the blaze was attributed to a pedometer attached to one of the pigs.

The fire service said that, “after nature had taken its course”, it is believed that the copper from the batteries reacted with the pig pens’ contents and sparked a fire in bedding.