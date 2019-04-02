Pear Tree House, Old Scriven - £795,000

Pear Tree Cottage has a slightly elevated position with south facing views over the village green, this Grade II listed property was built in the late 17th century. Offered for sale for the first time in over 30 years this generous detached house has exposed beams, window seats and feature fireplaces.

It also includes a breakfast kitchen, utility room, dining hall, sitting room, six bedrooms, two bathrooms and integral double garage. To the rear there is a split level terraced area, ideal for alfresco dining. Contact Knight Frank on 01423 578919.