Search

Oakdale, Harrogate - £1,350,000

editorial image

This imposing colonial style detached residence offers extensive accommodation backing onto woodland in the much sought after Duchy area of the town, according to agents Feather Smailes Scales. It features gas central heating, extensive accommodation over three floors with four reception rooms, refitted breakfast kitchen with Aga, additional cinema room and utility room, five bedrooms, bathroom and shower room. There is also a professionally landscaped lawned gardens and ample parking. Details at 01423 534183​.