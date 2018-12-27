New year run for mental health

Tadcaster Harriers are starting the New Year with a run to promote mental wellbeing.

The run, on Thursday January 10, is part of an England Athletics initiative in support of mental health awareness.

It is for anyone who has been affected by mental health issues or is keen to support the idea of improving wellbeing through running, and will be followed by similar events in February and March.

Tadcaster Harriers mental health ambassador Sophie Overfield said: “We are keen to show the club’s support for mental health by having an event where everyone is welcome, whether they have done much running or not.“

Her colleague Amanda Apperley explained: “There will be two runs, both very gentle. One will be a mile or two, the other about five miles; both led by qualified running leaders from the club.”

The runs will take place at 6.45pm, from Magnets Sports and Social Club, Tadcaster with the option of a drink and refreshments at the club afterwards.

For further details contact Sophie Overfield on soverfield123@hotmail.com