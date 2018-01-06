New year new challenges

Christmas has been and gone, but I want to put on record our huge thanks to local companies, schools, community groups and individuals who visited the hospital in the lead up to Christmas, writes David Fisher.

They delivered presents for our patients and staff, thinking of those who would not be able to spend Christmas with their families and friends. Thank you for your fantastic support.

It is now New Year and a time when most of us reflect on the past year, and look forward to what lies ahead in the year to come. It is also a time when people often think about what they will do for charity, signing up to a run, pledging to jump out of an aeroplane, or getting involved in volunteering. Whatever, it is a time for reflection, and making plans.

Here at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, we have been planning for the New Year, setting up a number of challenges that you, our supporters, can get involved with. These can make a huge difference to the patients and their families at Harrogate District Hospital.

We have a wide ranging calendar of events for 2018, with something for everyone, so however you want to get involved, make 2018 the year to give something back by doing something for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

In the spring, we are asking our supporters to take the plunge and Skydive for us on Saturday 21 April. Why not give yourself the thrill of a lifetime, and take to the Yorkshire skies! We also have two balls taking place on Saturday 19 May for our Sir Robert Ogden Cancer Centre, and our Maternity Unit, so get your glad rags on and join your friends for an evening of glitz and glamour!

If you fancy a challenge that is a bit more physical in the summer, we are delighted to be a partner charity for the Total Warrior event at Bramham Park on Saturday 23 June. Join our team and take on the ten mile course, complete with 30 punishing obstacles, including mud, ice and plenty of water! Our amazing team from the Intensive Care Unit had a fantastic time last year, and raised an amazing £13,000.

For families, we have the ever popular Big Picnic on Sunday 1 July, organised with the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity. This fantastic family fun day takes place in The Valley Gardens, and is a wonderful day for families and friends to get together with a picnic, and enjoy all the entertainment on offer, from fairground rides to archery and live music!

In September, we are organising our very first Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity,’ It’s a Knockout’, on Sunday 30 September. Based on the famous gameshow with the same name, we are looking for teams of ten people to take up the challenge, putting their skills, strengths, stamina and team work to the test, to see who can come out on top, and be the best.

Teams will compete in a range of challenges on the obstacles under the careful eye of the judges and marshals, scoring points in each round, with the winning team becoming the It’s a Knockout’ 2018 Champion.

Whatever your resolutions are in 2018, please consider making one of them to support your local Hospital. The support we receive from our fundraisers is ever more important to help us make a difference to the patients and their families at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust. Thank You for your amazing support.