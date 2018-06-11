Met Office issue weather warning for Yorkshire

A weather warning has been issued for practically the whole of Yorkshire as a deluge or rain looks set to cascade down on the county.

Rain

Heavy showers are expected over the county on Monday afternoon, leading to the yellow 'be aware' warning being issued between 1pm and 10pm.

The Met Office website says: "Heavy showers are expected to form over parts of northern England on Monday afternoon.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer."

The warning is in place for the vast majority of Yorkshire including Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford and Scarborough.