Man, 22, dies after crash at Sherburn-in-Elmet

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a 22-year-old man died in a collision near Sherburn-in-Elmet.

It happened on Sunday March 1 at around 9.15pm when a red Mini Cooper, travelling along Fenton Lane towards Church Fenton, left the road and went into field.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 22-year-old man from the Tadcaster area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he sadly died.”

Anyone who saw the Mini travelling along Fenton Lane, or saw the vehicle leave the road, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable Michael Rowan or email Michael.Rowan465@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Incident number 12200036516.