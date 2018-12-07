Magic keys to Santa deliver

Houusebuilder, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, is helping Santa deliver festive cheer in Wetherby this Christmas by giving away ‘magic keys’ for children whose houses don’t have a chimney.

All the new homes at Templars Chase in Wetherby are chimney free, so children who live at the development and the surrounding area can visit the development’s sales office throughout December to collect their ‘magic keys’.

This will help make sure Santa can still deliver seasonal magic, despite not using his traditional entrance on Christmas Eve.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West said: “We want to ensure that every child knows Santa can reach them this Christmas Eve, including the children who live in houses without chimneys, like our new homes.

“We are urging children in Wetherby to visit our sales office with their parents to pick up their free ‘magic key’ before December 24 so everyone can have a wonderful Christmas.”

Templars Chase is open 12.30-5.30pm on Mondays, and 10am–5.30pm on Thursday–Sunday.