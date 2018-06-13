Lizzie Jones set to make history

Lizzie Jones is set to make history when she becomes the first singer to perform in the Main Ring at the 160th Great Yorkshire Show in July.

Dressed by Yorkshire designer James Steward, Lizzie will perform twice a day in the heart of the showground before thousands of visitors.

The talented soprano will sing with The Band of the Royal Armoured Corps as well as performing after a one minute’s silence held to remember one of the show’s longest serving commentators, Mike Tucker who passed away in March. Mike was a close friend of the Society and had been the Main Ring Commentator at the Great Yorkshire Show since 1973.

Lizzie, from Halifax, was named Inspirational Woman Of The Year on ITV’s Lorraine Kelly show and has performed throughout the UK including live at Wembley Stadium ahead of rugby league’s 2015 Challenge Cup Final. Lizzie also earned a standing ovation from a sell-out crowd at Elland Road last week when she sang the National Anthem before England’s final warm up fixture before the World Cup.

She will be dressed by Wetherby designer brand James Steward who is well known for show-stopping couture designs after creating pieces for Kylie Minogue, Victoria Beckham and Katherine Kelly. James Steward has previously had collections showcased on the Great Yorkshire Show Catwalk.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “It is an absolute pleasure to have Lizzie Jones taking centre stage at the 160th show and making history as the first ever singer to perform in the Main Ring during the show.”

He added: “It will also be very special to see Lizzie perform before we pay tribute to Mike Tucker, a good friend of the Society and the show.”

Affectionately known as the Sporting Soprano, Lizzie has also performed on BBC Sports Personality of the year 2015.

Alongside her musical performances, Lizzie works tirelessly on her charity, campaigning for all athletes to have heart screening. Lizzie’s husband, Welsh International Rugby League player, Danny Jones died aged 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match in May 2015.

Mum to three-year-old twins Bobby and Phoebe, Lizzie said: “The Great Yorkshire Show is such a fabulous prestigious event, I feel very honoured to be the first singer to be asked perform in the Main Ring.

“It promises to be a wonderful few days with so much to see and I am very excited to be a part of it and perform alongside the military band in my home county.”

James Steward and Hannah Moody are the brother and sister designers behind the James Steward brand.

They said: “To have our design modelled by such a prestigious star at such a prestigious show is a real honour for us and it will be a special moment for us to see Lizzie take centre stage throughout the Great Yorkshire this year.”

Lizzie will also be one of the celebrities on the Kuoni Catwalk, alongside Countryfile’s Anita Rani and a host of local television personalities at 2.30pm on Tuesday July 10. There are four fashion shows a day on the Kuoni Catwalk throughout the Great Yorkshire Show, with a one-off celebrity special on the Tuesday.

Lizzie performance times:

Tuesday, 12:45pm singing Main Ring, 2:30pm modelling James Steward on the Kuoni Catwalk; 5:20pm singing Main Ring

Wednesday, 11:30am singing Main Ring and 4:45pm singing Main Ring

Thursday, 10:30am singing Main Ring and 3:30pm singing Main Ring

The 160th Great Yorkshire Show will be held on Tuesday July 10 to Thursday 12 this year at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate. Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.greatyorkshire.show.co.uk/ticket-information