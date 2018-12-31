Library volunteers earn praise for scheme

Volunteers who run Sherburn & Villages Community Library have won praise from North Yorkshire County Council for their outstanding success in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Probably the biggest single event in the Library year, this runs through the summer holidays and aims to get youngsters into their local library and reading books.

The volunteer team in Sherburn were delighted to sign up 335 starters and a very impressive 89 per cent of them completed the challenge.

It was also really pleasing to have 86 children join the library because they had heard about the challenge.

The team’s remarkable achievement was recognised at a presentation at the County Council’s Library Headquarters in Northallerton, when Lynne Morrisroe, lead volunteer in organising the Summer Reading Challenge at Sherburn, received a special certificate on behalf of the Library.

Each year the challenge has a different theme. It was Mischief Makers this summer, with prizes and giveaways to encourage children to read six books.

Volunteers also hosted special challenge events; a highlight this summer was a visit by the brilliant artist Calvin Innes, who ran a free workshop teaching children how to draw funny, exciting, weird and silly cartoons and comics.