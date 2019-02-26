James Arthur and Busted are York Racecourse summer of music headliners

York Racecourse has announce the headliners of Summer Music Saturday and Music Showcase Saturday for this season.

Transporting you to the ‘Year 3000’ for a night of fun, frolics and fantastic racing, pop-rock heavyweights Busted will be storming Summer Music Saturday at York Racecourse on June 29.

Following on July 27, Music Showcase Saturday will be headlined by pop powerhouse James Arthur. The award-winning solo artist and X Factor winner is set to play the major racecourse 50 miles from his home town of Middlesbrough.

Busted have grown up without growing old on their new album Half Way There, playfully leaning towards the nostalgic and the reflective. York Racecourse on Saturday June 29, is set to bask in that nostalgia and yet be taken back to the future as the trio return to their hyperactive sound for the first time since 2003’s all-conquering, multi-platinum A Present For Everyone.

Matt, James and Charlie will be playing tracks from their recent #2 charting album plus all their greatest hits live.

With a string of hits, including the Number Ones Impossible and Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur, the music headliner for Saturday July 27, has featured on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined and has picked up more than his share of music awards and nominations.

To book visit yorkracecourse.co.uk; admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure starts at £25 per person for a group of six* and racegoers aged 5-17 enjoy a special rate of just £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship said: “Busted are a band we’ve been keen to have at York Racecourse for some time as we know the crowds will know and love the music and the party atmosphere they’ll provide after some great racing at Summer Music Saturday.

"With James Arthur, everyone at the course is really excited that a Northern boy made good is set to play York. Add in the spectacle of the racing itself and we hope it will prove a summer day to savour.”

The tickets for both artists and racing officially went on sale at 8.30am on Tuesday February 26 with music and racing fans alike being able to take advantage of some attractive deals by visiting www.yorkracecourse.co.uk or calling 01904 620911.