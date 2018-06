The high street retailer Poundworld is set to enter administration with up to 5,000 jobs at risk.

The discount store claims to have started out in 1974 as a market stall in Wakefield and has a distribution centre in Normanton, West Yorkshire.

They have over 350 stores and employ around 7,000 people throughout the UK.