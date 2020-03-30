Helping people through lockdown

In my second month as the Nidderdale Plus Community Hub Manager I have witnessed a tsunami of people willing to volunteer and support our elderly population who may be scared, lonely and isolated, writes Dickie Inman.

I have also witnessed our communities coming together to support one another through these unprecedented circumstances we are now facing from the Coronavirus epidemic.

Last Monday night at 8.30pm - 27.1 million watched Boris Johnson’s TV address to the nation, the general public watched our Prime Minister stating what we were required to do as a nation to support our elderly family members, relatives and the ones who have been identified by the NHS as someone at risk of severe illness if they catch Coronavirus.

Through these challenging times we have also witnessed the power of our communities and what we can achieve together, over the last two weeks Nidd Plus have been bowled over by the support and kindness of the people in Nidderdale.

At Nidd Plus the Trustees and staff have acted quickly to find ways to support the most vulnerable in our community.

Working with the Nidderdale Group Practice, Nidd Plus is providing a service to support those who have the virus, those who are self-isolating, or those who are over 70.

Technically, those over 70 can collect their own prescriptions, however, government advice is for them not to if there is another solution.

This could be someone who lives with them who is under 70 who can pick it up for them, or a service like the one we have developed at Nidd Plus with the GP practice in Nidderdale. Call us on 01423 714953 or email admin@nidderdaleplus.org.uk if you need assistance with your prescription.

The priority is to keep as many people home as possible to prevent the spread of the virus as we near the peak, and the over 70s are more at risk.

Also, to reduce the number of people visiting dispensaries at this time of great stress for the NHS.

There is no charge for the service, but if people want to make a donation to us, as we are a charity, then we welcome it.

At this unprecedented time in our communities, at Nidd Plus we are working hard to keep you in touch with local news and are offering the following services:

1. Prescription delivery service, working in partnership with the Nidderdale Group Practice. Call 01423 714953 or email admin@nidderdaleplus.org.uk to book.

2. Printing flyers: if local businesses or parish councils, churches, etc, are launching services to help those who are self-isolating, we can design and print leaflets for you quickly. We will only charge for cost of materials.

3. Coordinating volunteer activity. We are happy to share best practice with local communities on how to set up a volunteer delivery scheme whilst ensuring everyone stays safe.

4. Safeguarding advice: If you have safeguarding concerns we can signpost on, or escalate to the appropriate agency using North Yorkshire County Council best practice.

5. Sharing trusted services and schemes: we will share information on what is happening to help residents in Nidderdale using the Daily Bulletin Board below, and our Facebook page.

We are here to help!