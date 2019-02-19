Volunteers needed to form group

Passionate volunteers in Wetherby are being asked to come forward to help form a new fundraising group to support Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The dementia research charity is looking for people to help organise local events such as coffee mornings, concerts, and supermarket collections, plus tin collections, raise awareness locally through encouraging businesses, clubs, community groups, schools and other individuals to support the charity too.

Alzheimer’s Research UK regional fundraising groups play a crucial part in reaching further into local communities and act as on-the-ground ambassadors.

Claire Priestwood, Regional Fundraising Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Regional fundraising groups are vital in helping us power research to make key breakthroughs possible, both through raising funds and helping to spread awareness of this cruel condition.

“Our supporters are key to helping us achieve our vision of a world free from the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.”

“We’re confident we’re going to find passionate and dedicated fundraisers in Wetherby and we can’t wait to welcome them.”

Register to be a volunteer at: www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/fundraising-groups-fb/