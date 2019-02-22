Sign up to Twilight Walk

Hundreds of walkers have signed up to take part in the 5k Twilight Walk in March to support local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

The event, organised by local hospice care charity Saint Michael’s, takes place on Saturday March 2, in Knaresborough, and is described as a celebration of light, life and love.

Volunteer and event coordinator Sandra Gilbert said: “The Twilight Walk will be a very special occasion with hundreds of people of all ages coming together and carrying lanterns and torches through beautiful Knaresborough as the sun sets.”

It starts and finishes at King James’s School, Knaresborough, and will feature live music from local choir Northern Songbirds and offer participants the opportunity to remember someone special, make new memories or simply celebrate spring. As well as the chance to carry a lantern in memory of someone and be part of a garden of light, participants walkers will have opportunities en route to place a special message on trees, scatter petals and light candles., before walking through a tunnel of twinkling lights.

Becky Fitzpatrick, from Boroughbridge, has signed up for the walk with friends, to pay tribute to her mum Sue Grainger, who was cared for at the hospice before her death two and a half years ago.

Becky said: “I went to school in Knaresborough and so when I saw this event, I thought it was the perfect way to remember my mum and support Saint Michael’s. Knaresborough is so beautiful to walk round so I’m looking forward to sharing the experience with my friends.

“I also wanted to support the hospice because my mum was looked after by them for several months and it became my second home.

“It is the best place in the world – every single person you come into contact with treated us with care and love.

“The hospice was somewhere I looked to going to and never felt like a hospice. I formed lovely relationships with the nurses and staff and it is somewhere I genuinely miss going.

“The hospice made an awful situation better and without it I don’t know what we would have done.”

As an independent local charity, Saint Michael’s relies upon the generous support of the community to fund the majority of its vital services.

Walkers are therefore encouraged to raise as much as possible through personal sponsorship, or may choose to make a donation instead.

Every pound raised will help Saint Michael’s continue its vital care. A special keepsake lantern will be given as a thank you to those raising £100 or more in sponsorship.

Registration closes at midnight on Thursday February 28. Sign up at: www.saintmichaelshospice.org, email events@saintmichaelshospice.org, or phone 01423 878 628.

On-the-day sign-up is subject to availability and those wishing to join are advised to arrive at the start point at King James’s School by 4.30pm.