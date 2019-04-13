Make a Will to aid hospice

Solicitors in Wetherby are supporting Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People by taking part in its Make a Will Month initiative.

Hartlaw LLP and Ware and Kay Solicitors in Wetherby, along with Switalskis in Boston Spa, are joining forces with the hospice this May.

They are giving people the chance to make or update a basic will at a reduced rate throughout May – just £60 for a single will or £110 for a pair of matching wills.

Lucy Pickford, head of fundraising at Martin House, said: “It’s not always easy to think about making your will – in fact 60 per cent of adults in the UK haven’t made theirs.

“Our Make a Will Month gives you the chance to provide for the people and causes you care about at a discounted rate.

“While there is no obligation to leave a gift to Martin House, we are incredibly grateful for any legacies people choose to leave us, as they will help us to continue to care for families who need our support for generations to come.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-shortening conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire, and provides support for the whole family. Its care includes respite stays, community visits, end of life care and bereavement support.

It costs more than £8 million a year to run Martin House, and legacies in wills make up around a quarter of Martin House’s annual voluntary income, meaning it funds one in four children receiving care.

Lucy added: “We’d like to thank all our partner solicitors for supporting us during Make a Will Month by offering this special rate.”

To take advantage of Make a Will Month, make an appointment with a participating solicitor during May, and complete an entitlement voucher. List of firms at www.martinhouse.org.uk