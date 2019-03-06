Beat heartbreak with CPR call

Wetherby’s new British Heart Foundation group is urging people to join them this weekend to find out how to save lives.

The new Wetherby fundraising volunteers are eager to help beat heartbreak from heart and circulatory disease by teaching CPR and raising vital funds for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) lifesaving research.

Across the UK, there are over 30,000 cardiac arrests outside of hospital every year, but the survival rate is less than 1 in 10.

On Saturday March 9 the group will be hosting a CPR focused morning at Wetherby town hall.

The free event starts at 10am with CPR demonstrations at 10am/11am and noon with the event finishing at 2pm.

A spokesman said: “The event is free and is an opportunity for members of the Wetherby community to come and learn CPR and hear more about British Heart Foundation.

“There are also healthy foods and GF friendly snacks available through-out.”

Linking with survival, Duchy Homes has been working with British Heart Foundation following their recent project in Wetherby and have invested and installed a defibrillator in the community for the use of the public.

The new group is also on the lookout for new members to help join in and assist with organising their fundraising activities.