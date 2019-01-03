Harry meets York City favourite

Young supporter Harry Spencer was given a special Christmas present by York City FC prior to the Vanarama National League North game against Brackley Town.

The Boston Spa youngster attended his first game at Bootham Crescent only this season and is now a regular with his mother Carol, father Karl, and Grandad Peter.

However, when the club heard that six-year-old Harry, who attends St Mary’s Primary, had been accidentally hit in the face by the ball during City’s home game against Bradford (Park Avenue), he was invited along to meet his favourite player, Jon Parkin, and presented with a leather football signed by the entire first team squad.

Mother Carol said: “It was a lovely gesture by the club and Harry was so excited when he heard he was going to meet Jon.

“We were watching from the Main Stand when a Bradford player kicked the ball out of play and it hit Harry.

“He was naturally a bit upset at the time but it hasn’t put him off coming to games.”