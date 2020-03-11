Grant to repair storm damage at sports ground

Emergency work to recover from Storms Ciara and Dennis at the Max Pullan Recreation Ground in Dacre Banks has been boosted by £4,750 of National Lottery Sport England funding.

Dacre & Hartwith Playing Fields Association, the Charity which owns and runs the facility, said the funding will be used to repair the sports pavilion and support work on the tennis courts, bowlin green, cricket club storeoom, Youth Sehlter and playground.

Jackie Kerr, the Chair of the Playing Fields Association, and also Chair of the Dacre Parish Council said: “We are delighted that Sport England has awarded this National Lottery funding to us which will allow us to repair the damage and ensure that the local community can once more benefit from these fantastic facilities.”

The recent storms and floods had a major impact on sports facilities, particularly sports pitches and in February, Sport England announced emergency funding for flood and storm damage to help clean up and repair sports facilities and get them back up and running.

The grant will allow the Association to ensure that all the facilities are properly cleaned and made ready for the coming programme of sport and recreation this spring and summer.

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England’s Chief Executive, added: “When flooding happens, the priority must be making sure people are safe, they can get back into their homes and vital public services are back up and running.

“But we know from the floods in 2013 and 2015 that flood water can cause significant damage to sports pitches and pavilions, changing and social facilities.

“We’re making emergency funding available now so when the time is right sports organisations can pay for rebuilds and repairs quickly.

“We are delighted to be able to get this emergency funding to the Max Pullan Recreation Ground to help it get back up and running as soon as possible.”

Dacre & Hartwith Playing Fields Association is a charity which owns and runs the Max Pullan Recreation Ground in Dacre Banks.

Max Pullan Recreation Ground is a much prized local facility, providing open space for recreation at all times, free of charge, together with a well-equipped children’s playground.