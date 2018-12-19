Golf society helps Martin House

Wetherby-based New Inn Golf Society is to hand over £200 to Martin House Hospice for Children and Young People this month.

The club’s putting competition for a bottle of spirits helped members reach their target for the Boston Spa-based facility for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

Captain and spokesman for the club, which started in April this year, Phillip Gibbon said: “We chose Martin house because the New Inn raises monies with Bar 3 in Wetherby and we have a competition day and proceeds go to Martin House this year in excess of £500.”

The club has 30 fully paid members who have played at Ilkley, Cookridge, Kirby Moorside, Cleveland, Harrogate, Leeds, Sandburn and Rudding Park golf courses this year.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Phillipgibbo@gmail.com