Fixed penalty fines introduced in bid to stop fly-tipping

Fixed penalty notices of £400 have been introduced in a bid to stop fly-tipping in the area.

Selby District Council said fixed penalty notices (FPN’s) can be issued to fly tipping offenders or householders who have not disposed of their waste responsibly.

The Lead Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture, Coun Chris Pearson, explained: “We know residents are concerned about the issue of fly tipping and are, rightly, angry with those who think it is acceptable to dump their waste irresponsibly.

“These changes will encourage householders to think about who is collecting their waste and where it will end up. Checking the licence of someone taking your rubbish away and asking for a receipt can really help reduce fly-tipping.

“It is simple enough to dispose of your waste correctly and safely - if it’s your waste it’s your responsibility.”

As well as fly tippers, residents who let unlicensed waste carriers get rid of their rubbish, which ends in it being dumped in the district, will also face a penalty instead of going to court.