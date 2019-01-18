Firm’s contract makes a splash

Thorp Arch-based Innova Care Concepts has been awarded a contract to supply and install a hydrotherapy pool worth £169,000 at the new Sandside Lodge School in Ulverston.

The Cumbrian school caters for children with special educational needs and physical disabilities and the pool will be fitted with air jets, colour-changing LED lights, and an internal railing to help with any physiotherapy exercises.

Innova’s hydrotherapy pool specialist, Bob Oliver, said: “It’s great to be installing one of our hydrotherapy pools at Sandside Lodge School.

“Our pools are ideal for schools like this one where the kids’ education and engagement are so important. By using a hydrotherapy pool, Sandside’s students will be able to carry out any physiotherapy or sensory stimulation needed to enhance their learning experience.”

Innova was originally introduced to the project by Seddon Construction who wanted a company that could provide the full hydrotherapy pool package, including overhead hoist systems. The deal will see Innova design and install the entire pool structure.

The company is also currently designing and installing its bespoke hydrotherapy pools at other schools, care homes, and private dwellings all over the country.

Innova’s pools are unique because they are made from stainless-steel, helping to reduce the cost of installation, maintenance, and servicing over time.

Cory Keir, Innova’s senior project manager, said: “Working on our hydrotherapy pool projects is very rewarding because the end result is visually stunning!

“It is really is amazing how many pools we’ve been contracted to install this year. I think it just shows that we’re leading the way with innovation in our product range and we’re truly helping to improve our clients’ quality of life.”

Hydrotherapy is a therapeutic treatment that involves people exercising and moving in a heated pool to allow for muscle relaxation and stimulation. You can see an Innova hydrotherapy pool installed at a rehabilitation centre in Sheffield in this video