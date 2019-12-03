Filling station plans in town

A planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council to build a filling station on land off the A168 Privas Way in Wetherby.

The application, on behalf of Woodman Forecourts Ltd, states: “The forecourt will be formed with canopy and fuel pumps and there will be a car wash, airlines, electric charging points and on-site car parking.

“A petrol station shop will be provided which will be ancillary to the fuel sales and will include a small convenience store and ‘food to go’ outlet.”

The statement adds: “The petrol filling station is situated on the outskirts of Wetherby and aimed primarily at passing motorists. There will be a pedestrian link provided across Privas Way to Wetherby town footpath network.”

The public consultation period runs until December 17. Comments to LCC, reference 19/07106/FU.

Wetherby Town Council said it is writing to properties near the application site to make sure that they are aware of the proposal and will be considering its response to Leeds City Council at its next meeting in December.

Objections have already been raised by local residents.