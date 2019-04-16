Fieldhouse Farm, Draughton, Skipton - £1,500,000

This farmhouse offers a separate apartment and “excellent” equestrian facilities.

This country home has been skilfully and sympathetically extended and includes living kitchen, five reception rooms, four bedrooms (two with en suites), house shower room and separate one bedroom apartment. There is a double garage, indoor riding school, outdoor arena, stabling, range of storage barns and a number of railed paddocks. In total the gardens, grounds and land extend to just over 17 acres.

Contact Knight Frank 01423 535 377.