Fair boost Ripon Dean’s plans by £22k

Visitors from all over Yorkshire and the North East attended the Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair to raise £22,000 for the £5million Dean’s Development Plans for a 21st Century Cathedral.

One hundred stalls of seasonal gifts and food were on display in the cathedral and music from various groups resounded through the historic building.

Margaret Hammond, the Development Campaign Manager said: “The event marks the start of the Christmas celebrations for the local community.

“It was wonderful to see so many families both inside the cathedral and shopping in the city.

“The Christmas Light Switch On also took place on the Market Square which attracted a large number of families and visitors to Ripon.”

Many children visited Santa’s Grotto, and made an Advent candle.

Hundreds of turkey sandwiches were served along with cups of tea, coffee and mulled wine - provided by the fantastic cathedral volunteers.

Children’s craft activities, face painting, a raffle, a tombola and home-made Christmas cakes were also attractions at the event.

Margaret added: “The event could not take place without the help of so many volunteers and we are truly grateful to everyone who helped on the day.

“A huge thank you to the Dean of Ripon and his team of clergy who raised a record £1,500 selling raffle tickets.”

The fair will next take place on Saturday 23rd November 23, 2019.