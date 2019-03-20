Call to join town’s Spring Clean session

Wetherby Town Council is calling on residents to make a clean sweep of the town as it pledges its support for this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

The campaign, run by Keep Britain Tidy from March 22-April 23, will see up to half a million people taking action to clean up streets, parks and beaches across the country.

Volunteers are needed for Wetherby’s clean up on Saturday March 23, from 10am-noon, starting from the Town Hall.

“All residents and members of the public are welcome to attend and lend a hand,” said Town Clerk Iona Taylor.

“The Town Council will provide litter pickers and high-viz vests. People coming to take part should wear sensible shoes/boots and outdoor clothes appropriate for the weather conditions.

“Refreshments will be available from Wetherby Cricket Club’s coffee morning also being held in the Town Hall that morning.”

The campaign was first run in Wetherby in 2017 and last year several people from Wetherby Town Council braved the Beast from the East.

Iona added: “Over the past two years, Wetherby Town Councillors have picked up over 1,600 pieces of litter, including significant quantities of cigarette stubs from the town’s streets.”

Town Mayor Coun Galan Moss added: “I’m looking forward to working with my fellow Town Councillors in leading the charge on local litter and hope that other Wetherby residents will join us in helping to spring clean our streets.”

The Great British Spring Clean brings together individuals, organisations, businesses and councils.