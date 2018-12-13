Students reap exam rewards

Students, staff and parents at Rossett School have been celebrating the hard work, effort and commitment of everyone involved in achieving this year’s GCSE results.

During a Year 11 Presentation Evening, trophies and awards were handed out to students who had achieved high standards in individual subjects and for their academic performance.

Special awards were also given to acknowledge exceptional achievement in areas such as citizenship, progress, core values, and contribution to the life of the school.

Guest speaker was Professor Ben Jones, a senior lecturer in Sport and Exercise Physiology at Leeds Beckett University. Ben, who presented the students with their trophies, is also an accredited strength and conditioning coach working with sports teams and national governing bodies. He gave a speech about his journey from failing his A levels to being one of the youngest professors on the staff.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “The presentation evening celebrates not only the amazing achievements of our GCSE students but also the ‘team effort’ provided by staff and parents to achieve our excellent results.”

She added: “We are very proud of all of our students who sat GCSEs and other qualifications last year. They were a group who epitomised the Rossett love of learning in their approach to study.”

Entertainment was provided on the evening by the Year 12 music group.

Pictured: Prof Ben Jones presents the Headteacher’s Special Award for Outstanding Academic Performance to Jamie Hart.