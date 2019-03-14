Students’ hungry for quirky sci-fi musical

Rossett School students displayed their impressive theatrical talents recently when they presented the quirky sci-fi musical The Little Shop of Horrors.

Catchy songs, laugh-out-loud lines, expert choreography, inspired costumes and imaginative scenery were all delivered with a professionalism worthy of the West End stage.

The show, a firm favourite with audiences across the world, was brought to life brilliantly by students from all years who, with the guidance of teachers in the Drama and Music departments, created a stunning production.

Molly Hudson and Tom Hawkins were superb in the lead roles of Audrey and Seymour.

Molly showcased a beautiful voice and an impressively perfected accent, while Tom displayed a real flair for comedy throughout.

Supporting them were Toby Breeze as the manic, cantankerous Mr Mushnik and Harvey Kennedy as the mean dentist Orin Scrivello.

And Holly Higlett as Audrey II almost stole the show from behind the scenes with a flawless performance from inside the plant.

The charismatically sassy chorus of Kylah Paul, Aliya Bridge, Ava Nurthen, Esmee Howie, Alice Bristow, Alyssa McHardy and Emily Pawson added some excellent comic-one liners.

A dedicated supporting cast, very professional looking set and sensational band, ensured the final elements of the show came together perfectly.

English teacher Elizabeth Collins said: “The students really wowed the audience with their amazing talents across all areas of the production.

“Judging by the enthusiastic applause at curtain call, the show is sure to go down as a highlight in the memories of many of our students, teachers and parents.

“Congratulations on a wonderful performance and well done to all involved.”