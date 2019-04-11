Sixth former progress score

Ashville College adds real value to the education of its sixth formers, newly-published Government figures have revealed.

Its Progress Score - calculated by the Department for Education (DfE) - places the 140-year-old independent day and boarding school as the top performing sixth form in Harrogate at A-Level, and among the top in the district.

The figure considers “added value” relating to the progress of pupils throughout their A Level studies, compared with if they’d attended another school – both state and independent - following their GCSEs.

The placement puts the school in the “above average” category – which only 17 per cent of other schools and colleges in England are in. The score is based on pupils who were entered for at least one A Level or AS Level in a wide range of subjects including English, maths, sciences and languages.

The Government department recently released the annual comparison table, which reveal national statistics in relation to the performance of pupils in schools and colleges in England.

Headmaster, Richard Marshall, comments: The DfE ‘added value’ figure demonstrates how far pupils in our care can progress in their educational journey whilst at our Sixth Form.

“We challenge and stretch every pupil to be ‘the best version of themselves’ – which is our unofficial school motto. The figure shows that throughout two years with us they can achieve far more than they thought they were capable of when initially starting at Sixth Form entry.

“We say that we treat each pupil individually and give each a tailored approach to education so I’m delighted to see this news as it allows us to demonstrate that what we do has a direct, positive, impact on our pupils’ results.”

