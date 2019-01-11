School welcomes new faces for 2019

The new year has brought with it two new faces to The Federation of Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School and Sharow CE School.

Jacqui Palmer has been appointed as Executive Headteacher and Katie Joyce as Base Leader and Class Teacher at Skelton school.

Mrs Palmer has been involved in school leadership for a number of years, most recently as Acting Headteacher at Roecliffe School.

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a vibrant and enthusiastic team, who are professional, dedicated and possess great expertise.

“The children at both schools are keen to tell me about their learning experiences and happy to be part of the school family.

“Parents have been welcoming and shown positive support for the change in leadership.

“I look forward to being able to lead both schools towards a thriving future.”

Miss Joyce joins the school, bringing with her an enthusiasm for science and lots of experience teaching key stage 2, most recently at Mowden Junior School in Darlington.

“I am looking forward being part of a lovely village school and community,” she said.

“The children and parents have already been very welcoming and I am excited to get to know them better.”