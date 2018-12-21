School’s Christmas in Yorkshire praised

A Harrogate primary school is celebrating after being named as a semi-finalist in Virgin TV’s Christmas Stars competition – a search to find the UK’s best primary school Christmas play.

Brackenfield School has won £100 after reaching the final stage of the competition and was one of only 24 UK primary schools in the running to have their festive production filmed and shared with four million Virgin TV customers this Christmas.

Although the school did not win the overall prize, they impressed a panel of judges with their entry for their play, ‘Christmas in Yorkshire’ which transported viewers to festive sights around the county.

The judges included members of Virgin Media’s Executive Committee; TV presenter, Stephen Mulhern; and Lisa Prime, BAFTA Children’s Events Programmer, praised the school for its creative and imaginative play.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “Well done to Brackenfield School for being named as a semi-finalist in our magical Christmas Stars competition.

“Brackenfield’s pupils and staff should be proud of themselves for reaching the final stage of the competition with their fantastic festive play and we wish them a very Merry Christmas.”

Emilie Moon, Head of Infants at Brackenfield School, said: “We were so excited to be a regional winner!

“The performances went brilliantly and we attracted local Yorkshire celebrities to watch them: Sir Gary Verity and Christian Prudhomme came to visit alongside ITV Calendar News reader Christine Talbot. Sir Gary called our ‘Christmas in Yorkshire’ performance magical and Christine said it was the best Nativity she had ever seen.”