School marks Young Leaders’ achievements

Knaresborough pupils were honoured in a special assembly when they were presented with their certificates for completing the prestigious Archbishop of York Young Leaders’ Award.

St John’s Primary School is among the first schools in the area to undertake the award, during which 24 children learned about leadership through service to others, to the school, to the town and developing world.

Presenting the children with their awards were Mayor of Knaresborough, Phil Ireland; Roger Hewitt, the town crier; Rev Garry Hinchcliffe of St John’s church; Canon Tony Shepherd, chaplain to the Queen; Jo Patten, representing the Archbishop’s Award; and Mark Flood, founder of Orb, the local organisation for which the Young Leaders had decided to raise money In recognition of the importance of understanding mental health in our community.

The town crier opened the event and brother and sister, Connie (Year 6) and Jack (Year 5), talked about their experiences completing the award.

This was followed by an inspiring talk by Canon Shepherd about what it means to serve the Queen as one of her chaplains, and how the Queen herself leads by serving others.

After presentation of certificates to the Year 6 children, and badges to the Year 5 children, prayers of thanksgiving and hope were led by some of the youngest members of the school’s collective Worship team, before all assembled were treated to an amazing dance, performed by members of the Worship Dance team in their own interpretation of a contemporary worship song.

Headteacher Alex Hope spoke of the pride felt by the whole school for the commitment to serving others demonstrated by the children of Knaresborough.