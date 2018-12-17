Pupils tell MP of vision for politics

Youngsters at a Wetherby School taught MP Alec Shelbrooke a thing or two about their vision of politics in the future.

Year 4 children at Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings CE Primary welcomed Alec Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell, to their class to go through what they had been learning about democracy.

“The children had created their own political parties – including the Sensible Party and the Nature Party – and Mr Shelbrooke was shown the manifestos that the children had written in small groups,” said Headteacher Paul Cook.

“He was very impressed with the amount of discussion and debate that had gone into agreeing the intended aims and projects for each party.”

Children were then told about his life as an MP and quized him on a range of topics, including defence, the House of Lords and how noisy the House of Commons can be.

Mr Cook added: “As it was Christmas jumper day today, we were delighted to see that Mr Shelbrooke joined in the fun by sporting a rather festive cardigan.

“We were incredibly grateful for him taking the time to visit us and the children really enjoyed having the opportunity to discuss politics with a real MP.”