Poetry contest win for Sam

Barkston Ash Catholic Primary is celebrating after one of its pupils won a poetry competition and is now a published author.

Year six pupil Sam Tchaikovsky was surprised when presented with a framed certificate from Young Writers during the schools’ weekly celebration assembly.

Sam said: “Once Mr Power started reading my poem out aloud, I suddenly realised that my poem is in a book and everyone can read it! I am absolutely overjoyed.”

The poem about Autumn was originally for a homework learning challenge and Sam’s mum entered it for Poetry Wonderland Marvellous Rhymes without Sam knowing.

Headteacher Mr Power said: “Sam is an excellent writer. He has a wonderful imagination and fully deserves to be a published author.”