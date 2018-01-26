Oxford and Cambridge offers

Fifteen students from St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form have been offered places at Oxford and Cambridge for 2018.

“It reflects their hard work, impressive academic ability and the dedication of their teachers, whose encouragement and support has helped them to prepare successfully for the process,” said a school spokesman.

Oxford - Eleanor Howes, Biology; Ross Moore, Open offer Law; Theo Pedley, Music; Lily Sheehy, English Literature; Megan Walker, English Literature; Fleur Whitworth, Medieval and Modern Languages.

Cambridge - Sophie English, HSPS; Una Foy, History and Politics; William Freeman, History; Lucienne Hill Smith, Maths; Christian McDermott, Theology; Rosie McKibbin, Asian & Middle Eastern Studies; Yvonne Pearce, Medicine; Olivia Sharpley, Medieval & Modern Languages, Eliane Thoma-Stemmet, History.