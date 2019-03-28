Outdoor adventure brings out 3 Rs

A week of outdoor adventure has been enjoyed by nearly 70 Rossett School Year 7 students at the Bewerley Park Centre near Harrogate.

Activities included gorge scrambling, mountain biking, caving, mine exploring, and nature walks. Brimham Rocks was the setting for a scramble and climb session, while night activities included orienteering and team challenges.

Geography teacher Sharon Leeming, who led the trip, said the activities emphasised the ‘3 Rs’ culture of learning - Responsibility, Resilience and Reflection.

She said: “Students demonstrated the 3 Rs with brilliance: Responsibility over kit, organisation for activities, keeping the dormitories tidy and looking after each other; Resilience as they were exhausted and tired but still gave it their best and rose to the challenge; and Reflection as they thought about how much progress they had made on each activity and throughout the week with their teams.”

Mrs Leeming added: “At Rossett, we see educational visits such as the Bewerley Park trip as an invaluable part of school life.

“As well as offering an exciting experience and the opportunity to learn new practical skills, they also promote key life skills such as organisation, determination and team work.

“It was a complete privilege to accompany the Year 7s to Bewerley Park. The students taking part in the trip not only had immense fun but also faced their fears and overcame them brilliantly.

“Friendships were made between students who wouldn’t usually work together at school and everybody united to do the best they could.”