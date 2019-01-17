Nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted officers

Kindercare South Drive Harrogate nursery are celebrating after receiving an Outstanding rating following its latest Ofsted inspection last November.

The nursery, which is part of Busy Bees, received this exceptional rating from Ofsted, the official body for inspecting schools, after attaining an outstanding score in all areas of inspection which includes leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

Ofsted officers said: “The inspirational management team strives to encourage staff to flourish in their own professional development.

“The outstanding management team has brought rapid improvements in provision since the previous inspection.”

The staff team at the nursery were also praised for being inspirational.

The report added: “The exceptionally effective assessment and planning means that staff know precisely the development of each child, ensuring any gaps in learning are swiftly recognised.”

Child development was given a special mention and the report stated: “Children are happy and confident around each other and also have a fantastic relationship with their key-person.

“The teaching of prime and specific areas of development is excellent, the highly stimulating activities and equipment inspire children to use their imaginations and make discoveries for themselves.”

Continuing their praise, Ofsted said: “Parents speak kind words of the management and staff within the setting, the staff ensure that the parents are included in every step of their child’s development through regular parents’ evenings and children’s development files going home.”

Danielle Catton, Nursery Manager, said: “As a manager I am thrilled how the outstanding outcome reflects the dedication of the team and hard work we all put in along with how well we work together with the aim to give our children the best start in life. I couldn’t be more proud.“