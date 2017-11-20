North Rigton C of E School

North Rigton Church of England Primary School is a village school with four friendly classrooms, 98 happy children and a hard-working and dedicated staff team.

We are situated in the village of North Rigton, to the south of Harrogate and have strong links with Weeton and Huby.

We are very much part of the three local villages, regularly taking part in church and community events.

We offer wrap-around care, with ‘Red Kite Club’ opening its doors at 7.15am for breakfast and closing at 6pm.

During the school day the children enjoy learning Maths and English skills as well as experiencing enjoyable topic-led learning.

Recently we all became Forensic Scientists for a day and learnt many super scientific investigative skills.

Our children have access to a variety of clubs and enjoy Karate, Dance, Netball, Gardening, Ukulele, Choir, Recorder and many more.

We also provide drumming, singing and piano lessons on-site.

We enjoy all of these opportunities but the children tell us one of their very favourite things to do is our regular whole-school ramble to the top of Almscliffe Crag.

We enjoy showing visitors around our school and telling them all about the learning we are doing and the fun we have.

If you would like to come and meet us all and enjoy a tour around our school please get in touch with the school office on 01423 734540 or admin@northrigton.n-yorks.sch.uk.

Our website is regularly updated and full of useful school information www.northrigton.n-yorks.sch.uk.

We also post frequently on Twitter if you would like to follow us to see what we are up to on a daily basis @NRigSchool11.