New headteacher returns to school he started his career at

Harrogate’s Western Primary School has appointed Matt Shillito as Headteacher to succeed Cheryl Smith when she retires in the summer after 16 years.

The school, on Cold Bath Road, was recently graded as “outstanding across all areas” by Ofsted in 2018.

Mr Shillito is currently the Headteacher across the Federation of Goldsborough and Sicklinghall Primary schools. Prior to this he was Deputy Head at Shire Oak Primary School in Leeds.

“I am truly excited to be appointed as the new Headteacher at Western and I look forward to working with the school’s dedicated and talented team to develop the next chapter of the school’s success story,” he said.

“Having begun my teaching career at Western, I already have a strong sense of what makes Western a special place for young people to learn and develop and I feel privileged to be offered the opportunity to return to the school as Headteacher.”

The Chair of Governors, Jayne Sorrell, added: “Western is a fantastic school and has been led exceptionally by Mrs Smith and we are sorry to see her retire, but we are excited to have appointed Mr Shillito to take Western forward and continue her great work.

“We are absolutely certain that he brings with him the right qualities for the job and will continue to make the school a truly inclusive place of education whilst pushing the school forward to do even better.

“He began his teaching career here at Western and we know he will fit perfectly into our talented group of teaching staff, having a true understanding of the ethos the school holds of creating Success Stories for All.”