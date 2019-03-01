Manor go for gold in green bid

It’s a gold standard for Cundall Manor as pupils from the North Yorkshire school achieved a gold award for their commitment to the environment from the Woodland Trust.

The school, near Ripon, has been taking part in the Woodland Trust Green Tree Schools Award; an educational initiative, designed to encourage outdoor learning and help teachers inspire their pupils about woods, trees and wildlife.

The gold award marks the latest stage in the school’s commitment to the sustainability award.

The Green Tree Schools initiative has seen more than 12,000 schools sign up since it was launched in 2008. Schools gain points by completing environmental activities and progressing through stages until reaching the platinum title.

Director of Outdoor Activities at Cundall Manor School, Stuart Jackson, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our pupils. Since we launched the Wild Wood we have had an amazing response to our outdoor and environmental activities.

“The award from the Woodland Trust requires the school to complete activities that benefit the environment and widen our pupil’s knowledge about sustainability. They are a superb way to identify activities in which we can engage with our native woodland areas.”

The school is also contributing to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a landmark initiative across scores of commonwealth nations aimed at developing a range of sustainable forest conservation initiatives for future generations.

The school will grow five UK-sourced and native broadleaf trees – two silver birch, two rowan, and a hazel tree to add to the school grounds.

Marketing Manager for Cundall Manor, Paul Swalwell, said: “At Cundall, we have a long-established tradition for our outdoor education.

“We cherish outdoor learning and we encourage our pupils to get their hands dirty, be creative and have lots of fun. We hope that activities like this will establish a passion for the environment for the rest of their lives.”

Karen Letten, Woodland Trust schools and communities engagement manager, added: “The scheme promotes a range of opportunities, each designed to stimulate a child’s imagination and sustain their interest in woods and trees.

“The achievements of the school are recognised through an awards scheme in which they receive points for taking part in activities. I hope Cundall Manor School will now consider going for our next accolade, the prestigious platinum award.”

The Woodland Trust’s vision is to see a UK rich in native woods and trees for people and wildlife. The charity is dedicated to creating new woodland with help from communities and schools, and protecting and restoring ancient woodland for future generations to cherish.

