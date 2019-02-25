Head to retire from school

The Headteacher of Oustanding Western Primary School has announced her retirement.

Cheryl Smith was praised by Ofsted inspectors for her resolve to ensure that pupils become lifelong learners forever.

But Cheryl has announced that now is the time to retire and said: “It is going to be very difficult to leave such a fantastic ‘family’ at Western however the time is now right, both for myself personally and for the school, to consider new horizons and have the opportunity to travel.”

As well as leading the school, Cheryl instigated and was a founding member of the Red Kite Learning Trust and has been heavily involved in the development of this new Multi Academy Trust.

She built on the work she had already been doing for many years in the Red Kite Alliance where she had a leadership position as part of the Steering Group. Cheryl’s commitment to working in partnership and her professional generosity has been combined with her everyday presence in Western, taking an interest in every child.

Chairman of the Red Kite Learning Trust, Jim McHugh said: “Cheryl has been a truly remarkable headteacher and it has been a privilege to work with her in our Trust; her dedication and expertise has made a positive difference to many, many children.”

A Trust spokesman said the future for the school is bright.

“The culture of success that Cheryl has developed over time with the support of her governors and now the Red Kite Learning Trust, is deeply embedded and will support the new Headteacher, when appointed, in continuing to reach new heights.”

Cheryl added: “The new Headteacher will be able to look forward to working with a very committed Leadership Team along with dynamic and talented staff who, every day, strive to provide the very best for the wonderful children.”