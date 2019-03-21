Cycle to Ethiopia to aid kids

Children at All Saints CE Primary School, Kirkby Overblow are raising money by cycling to Ethiopia.

The youngsters are will spend about two weeks using exercise bikes to cycle 5700km, the equivalent distance to Gondar, Ethiopia to raise money for education charity Link Ethiopia to provide tuition.

A school spokesman said: “The school has been involved with the charity for the past two years and love connecting with their link school: Andinet Elementary School.”

The children, and staff, were in the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday March 23, creating awareness and raising money for the excellent cause.

