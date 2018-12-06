Bus firm comes to rescue of pupils

A coach company has driven to the rescue of transport-less children from a Harrogate school, when they were left with no means of attending Ashville College’s senior school play.

Schools from across the Harrogate district were invited to watch The Greatest Matilda Mashup and attend a workshop held by Ashville’s head of drama, Louise Woodward, as part of the College’s on-going community outreach programme.

However, Grove Road School said they had no transport to send their Year 5 pupils but Ashville’s marketing team rang York Pullman – who have a long-standing partnership with the school - who readily agreed to ferry the children to and from Ashville.

Tom James, Pullman Managing Director said: “When Ashville College contacted us and told us the predicament that Grove Road School were in, we were only too happy to step in and lend a hand.”

He added: “We wholeheartedly support Ashville College in its community outreach efforts and were glad that we could help in any way we could.”

Chris Parkhouse, Headteacher from Grove Road School, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the help from York Pullman in getting our pupils to Ashville for the play.

“It was a fantastic production which the children thoroughly enjoyed, and I’m delighted they didn’t miss out on the opportunity. It’s a big thank you to Ashville and York Pullman.”

The Greatest Matilda Mashup, which is an abridged version of the Roald Dahl classic combined with elements of the Greatest Showman and features musical numbers from each of the well-known shows.