Bid to boost reading skills

Outwood Grange Academies Trust has launched a new book service in its 10 primary schools, including Ripon’s Greystone, to help make every child a reader.

The new scheme invites pupils, and parents, to donate books to the school and from these, the pupils are free to take home whichever they wish with the intention of developing their reading.

The purpose of the scheme is to ensure every child has the opportunity to own a book, read, and develop a love for reading.

Mrs Fielding, whose daughter Ruby attends Greystone in Ripon, said: “When I was told about the new book scheme, I was really impressed with the idea.

“As a parent, it enabled me to be able to put some of our books we no longer read to good use, while it allows the child to pick up a book that’s been donated that they want to read. It is great knowing that the books donated are going to be discovered all over again, and be helpful to another child’s development.”