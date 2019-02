This detached property has a 10-year NHBC warranty and is in a courtyard development with panoramic views.

The ground floor has underfloor heating, and other features include dining kitchen, large living room with wood burning stove and bi-fold doors, utility room, cloakroom with wc and a further sitting room, air conditioned master suite with large bedroom, dressing room and en-suite shower room, four further bedrooms and shower room. Contact: Nicholls Tyreman on 01423 503076.