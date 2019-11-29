Crowds flock to supper night

Over 80 people enjoyed the recent annual Draw Night Supper at East Keswick Village Hall.

Organised by Janita Dedicoat and Malcolm Brook, the evening started with a delicious supper before moving on to a fun quiz, compiled as usual by Brian Dower, followed by a lively raffle for some lovely prizes.

Then, it was down to the big business of the night – the Annual Draw.

For just £20 a year, subscribers to the Village Hall Draw have the chance of winning one of three cash prizes each month - £30, £20 and £10. Once a year, however, at the Draw Night Supper, these prizes are massively increased to £500, £250 and £150. And John Hyland, a popular village resident, scooped the £500 first prize.

Peter Guildford, Chairman of the East Keswick Village Hall Trustees, said: “The prize draw is a great way for everyone to support their village hall.

“We even have incentives in place so that existing members who introduce two new members can enjoy a year’s free subscription.

“Best of all, it’s another of those great village occasions when everyone gets together for a fun evening.”