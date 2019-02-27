Tadcaster resident threatened

North Yorkshire Police said this week that it is investigating after Tadcaster resident was threatened in their own home by intruders demanding the keys to their car.

A red Volkswagen Golf was taken during the burglary just after 3am on Monday, February 25 at an address on Parkland Drive.

The offenders gained entry by damaging the front door to the property.

“Since the offence occurred numerous enquiries have taken place as officers seek to find those responsible,” said a force spokesman.

Officers continue to warn owners of high-performance cars to be vigilant and to review their security following a spate of ‘2-in-1 burglaries’ across the region. A 2-in-1 burglary is when a home is broken into to take the keys of a car.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area in the days leading up to the offence or who witnessed the car being driven away from the location following the burglary are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12190034745.