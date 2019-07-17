Stables Lane park vandalised before grand reopening

Vandalism has been caused to a refurbished Boston Spa Park.

Stables Lane was officially opened last weekend but days earlier damage was caused to new facilities.

Boston Spa Parish Councillor Kevin Alderson, who is leading the project to inject new life into the park, confirmed that the damage to equipment has been reported to the police.

“Youths destroyed two brick built barbeques and part of the wooden fence that marks out the Nature Area,” said Coun Alderson.

“It is very disappointing and utterly mindless and selfish behaviour.”

And resident Richard Newman said the damage had not been restricted to the park.

In a letter to the News he said: “Now, they turn their attention to the carnival, intent on destroying the scarecrows which have caused much pleasure to mothers and children as they follow the route. What is it that causes such mindless vandalism?

“A close watch must be placed upon the town during the next weeks of summer and reports sent to the police for immediate attention.”